EU Formally Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until July 31

The EU has officially extended the economic sanctions against Russia until July 31, 2022, the Council of the EU said in a statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022)

"The Council today decided to prolong the restrictive measures currently targeting specific economic sectors of the Russian Federation by six months, until 31 July 2022.

The Council decision follows the latest assessment of the state of implementation of the Minsk agreements - initially foreseen to happen by 31 December 2015 - at the European Council of 16 December 2021," the document says.