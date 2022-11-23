UrduPoint.com

EU Fully Replaced Undersupplied Russian Gas - Energy Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 09:37 PM

EU Fully Replaced Undersupplied Russian Gas - Energy Commissioner

The European Union has completely substituted the entire shortage of Russian gas with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas from other sources, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The European Union has completely substituted the entire shortage of Russian gas with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas from other sources, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Wednesday.

"We have replaced entirely the gas no longer delivered from Russia with LNG or additional pipeline gas from reliable sources," she said at a plenary sitting of the European Parliament.

In August, Russia stopped gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, citing Germany's reluctance to return a gas turbine to Russia after its maintenance.

In late September, underwater blasts seriously damaged the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea, preventing any future supplies until the repair work is done.

Since then the European Union has been dealing with the consequences of shortages. On October 18, the Commission presented extra measures to combat high gas prices, including joint purchasing, a solidarity mechanism, an LNG price benchmark, increased energy saving efforts and temporary futures price restrictions.

On Tuesday, the Commission presented a Market Correction Mechanism to curb extreme gas price surges in the European Union.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Russia Europe Parliament European Union Germany Nord Price August September October Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Team formed to investigate killing of cop in Clift ..

Team formed to investigate killing of cop in Clifton

2 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Concerned Over Surge in Number of Chi ..

US Lawmakers Concerned Over Surge in Number of Chinese-Made Drones Incursions - ..

2 minutes ago
 General Bajwa reaffirms Army's apolitical role in ..

General Bajwa reaffirms Army's apolitical role in farewell address at Defence & ..

2 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis role vital in bolstering econo ..

Overseas Pakistanis role vital in bolstering economy, says Governor Balighur Reh ..

10 minutes ago
 New $400Mln US Drawdown for Ukraine Includes Munit ..

New $400Mln US Drawdown for Ukraine Includes Munitions, Air Defense Equipment - ..

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine, IMF Reach Tentative Deal on Economic Poli ..

Ukraine, IMF Reach Tentative Deal on Economic Policy Oversight Program - Stateme ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.