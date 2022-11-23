EU Fully Replaced Undersupplied Russian Gas - Energy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The European Union has completely substituted the entire shortage of Russian gas with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas from other sources, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Wednesday.

"We have replaced entirely the gas no longer delivered from Russia with LNG or additional pipeline gas from reliable sources," she said at a plenary sitting of the European Parliament.

In August, Russia stopped gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, citing Germany's reluctance to return a gas turbine to Russia after its maintenance.

In late September, underwater blasts seriously damaged the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea, preventing any future supplies until the repair work is done.

Since then the European Union has been dealing with the consequences of shortages. On October 18, the Commission presented extra measures to combat high gas prices, including joint purchasing, a solidarity mechanism, an LNG price benchmark, increased energy saving efforts and temporary futures price restrictions.

On Tuesday, the Commission presented a Market Correction Mechanism to curb extreme gas price surges in the European Union.