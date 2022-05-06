EU 'Fully Understands' Members' Constraints Over Russian Oil Embargo - Commission

The European Union "fully understands" the constraints some member states have over the commission's proposal for an embargo on Russian oil since several countries are heavily dependent on Moscow for the energy sources, European Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The European Union "fully understands" the constraints some member states have over the commission's proposal for an embargo on Russian oil since several countries are heavily dependent on Moscow for the energy sources, European Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.

"We fully understand that certain member states are in a very specific situation due to their geography, due to their dependency on Russian pipeline gas and petroleum products, and we had taken these concerns into account in our proposal," Mamer told reporters at the EC midday briefing.

The EU is trying to address the issue of the heavy dependency of some member countries on the Russian energy supplies, he noted.

"We understand that there are specific situations and constraints on Hungary and some other member states, and we are trying to address them," Mamer added.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that EU ambassadors are meeting on Friday to discuss the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, with six member states expressing objections to different aspects of the proposed oil embargo.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced the sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions, including a gradual Russian oil embargo. Some European countries that heavily depend on the Russian oil, such as Hungary and Slovakia, may get an exemption from the embargo.

The West announced new sanctions against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, with Europe intending to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources more actively. The course to reject oil and gas supplies from Russia is actively supported by the United States, which calls on alternative producers to step up.