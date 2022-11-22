UrduPoint.com

EU Gas Consumption Could Drop By 5% In 2023 - Report

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Gas consumption in the EU electricity sector may decrease by 5% next year, the Oxford Economics international consulting company said on Monday.

According to the company's statement, improving fundamentals and reducing outage should cut down the EU electricity sector's gas use by 200 TWh next year or 5% of the total gas consumption, a measure that will increase Europe's energy security.

At the same time, Oxford Economics expects a slight increase in electricity demand in Europe due to the expansion of electrification in the EU states.

The company forecasts that the share of gas will reach 20% in electricity generation this year and will then decline along with coal as they will be offset by nuclear and renewable energy, the statement read.

However, despite this decline, coal and gas will remain the determining price factors in wholesale markets, the report said. Therefore, wholesale electricity prices will remain high in the EU next year, the company concluded.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices accelerated their rise. Energy security rose to the top of both global and national agendas, with European governments forced to resort to contingency measures.

