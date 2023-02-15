EU Gas Consumption Decreased by 19% in January Year-on-Year- Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Total consumption of natural gas in the European Union decreased by 19% in January in comparison with the same month the previous year, according to the first Monthly Gas Market Report of 2022, issued by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Total consumption of natural gas in the European Union decreased by 19% in January in comparison with the same month the previous year, according to the first Monthly Gas Market Report of 2022, issued by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Wednesday.

"In January 2023, total European Union (EU) gas consumption decreased by 19% y-o-y to reach 40 Bcm ... The decline of the natural gas consumption was driven by the above than normal temperatures recorded during the month, which affected demand for heating in the residential sector," the GECF report said.

The report also states that this dynamic was stimulated by coordinated measures taken by the EU countries aimed at decreasing gas demand. Furthermore, higher gas prices for the EU's industrial sector also contributed to the reduction in demand.

"In January 2023, electricity production from gas declined by 13% y-o-y, while total electricity production in the EU decreased by 3% y-o-y to reach 241 TWh.

The decline in gas consumption in the power generation sector was due to higher gas-to-coal switching as a consequence of higher natural gas prices and higher hydro output, coupled with a decline in electricity export from Spain to France, which is produced mainly from gas," the report highlighted.

At the same time, the EU's pipeline gas imports were 13% lower compared to December and 35% lower in comparison with January 2022. The dynamic was influenced by decreased imports from Russia.

The GECF states that Europe's own gas production in December dropped by 5% in annual terms but increased by 3% in monthly terms, reaching 17.6 billion cubic meters. The growth drivers were Norway, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, which produced 11.1 billion cubic meters, 3.4 billion cubic meters and 1.5 billion cubic meters, respectively.