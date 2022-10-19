EU Gas Consumption in August, September Down by 15% Compared to 5 Year Average -Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Gas consumption in the European Union in August and September of 2022 decreased by 15% compared to the five-year average, the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Preliminary analysis on the basis of reporting by Member States shows that in August and September EU gas consumption would be around 15% lower than the average of the previous 5 years," the statement said.

According to a quarterly gas and electricity market report published by the European Commission on Monday, EU gas consumption decreased by 16% in the second quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, and was at 71 billion cubic meters.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.

A number of European governments have been recommending their citizens to curb gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortage during impending winter. The recommended measures range from limiting heating in houses to a certain temperature to turning off lights in public places.