UrduPoint.com

EU Gas Consumption In August, September Down By 15% Compared To 5 Year Average -Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 01:50 AM

EU Gas Consumption in August, September Down by 15% Compared to 5 Year Average -Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Gas consumption in the European Union in August and September of 2022 decreased by 15% compared to the five-year average, the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Preliminary analysis on the basis of reporting by Member States shows that in August and September EU gas consumption would be around 15% lower than the average of the previous 5 years," the statement said.

According to a quarterly gas and electricity market report published by the European Commission on Monday, EU gas consumption decreased by 16% in the second quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, and was at 71 billion cubic meters.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.

A number of European governments have been recommending their citizens to curb gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortage during impending winter. The recommended measures range from limiting heating in houses to a certain temperature to turning off lights in public places.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Same February August September Gas Market From Billion

Recent Stories

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

2 hours ago
 White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Comp ..

White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Companies to Make Own Decisions

2 hours ago
 EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator ..

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

2 hours ago
 Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand H ..

Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand Higher Pay - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.