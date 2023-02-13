- Home
- Business
- EU Gas Consumption in October-November 2022 25% Lower Than 5-Year Average - Commissioner
EU Gas Consumption In October-November 2022 25% Lower Than 5-Year Average - Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Gas consumption in the European Union in October and November 2022 year was 25% lower compared to the average figure for 2017-2021, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.
"From January to November of 2022 consumption of natural gas in the EU was consistently below the 2017-2021 average with consumption in October and in November falling 25% below the 2017-2021 average," Gentiloni told reporters.