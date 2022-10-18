UrduPoint.com

EU Gas Consumption In Q2 Down By 16% Year-on-Year - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Gas consumption among EU countries decreased by 16% in the second quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, and was at 71 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to a quarterly gas and electricity market report published by the European Commission on Monday.

"(In the second quarter of 2022) EU gas consumption fell steeply by 16% (-13.9 bcm) year-on-year, amounting to 71 bcm," the message read.

Flows of Russian gas through the Belarus transit route fell by 90% year-on-year and by 12% through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, whereas EU imports of liquefied natural gas increased by 49% in comparison with the second quarter of 2021 and reached 36 bcm.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.

A number of European governments have been recommending their citizens to curb gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortage during impending winter. The recommended measures range from limiting heating in houses to a certain temperature to turning off lights in public places.

