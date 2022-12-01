EU Gas Demand Fell by 50 Bln Cubic Meters in 11 Months - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Global gas demand decreased by 55 billion cubic meters in 11 months, of which about 50 billion fell on the EU countries, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday.

"For 11 months of 2022, according to the first preliminary estimates and available operational data, global demand has decreased by 55 billion cubic meters.

It should be noted that a decrease in gas consumption in the 27 EU countries amounted to about 50 billion cubic meters, in the UK ” more than 6 billion cubic meters," the statement read.