EU Gas Imports Bill Almost Quadruples Y/Y in Q2 to $73.6Bln, $22.6Bln Spent on Russian Gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) EU spending on gas imports nearly quadrupled year-on-year to 75 billion Euros ($73.6 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, with nearly third of that sum, or 23 billion euros, were spent of gas from Russia, the European Commission said on Monday in its quarterly gas report.

"As average import gas prices increased significantly year-on-year (showing a nearly four-fold growth compared to Q2 2021), in the second quarter of 2022 the estimated gas import bill amounted to nearly 75billion, remaining close to the record registered in the previous quarter (76 billion).

In comparison to 20billion in Q2 2021, the bill rose by 282% year-on-year," the report says.

"Out of these the estimated amount, gas imported from Norway was around 21 billion followed by Russia (18 billion), followed by North Africa (Algeria and Libya, 4.2 billion) and the TAP (2.8 billion). If LNG imports from Russia, Norway and North Africa accounted to the source of origin, the total gas import bill from Russia amounted to 23.3 billion, that of Norway to 21 billion and that of North Africa to 4.4 billion," it says.