EU Gas Imports From Russia Down 80% - Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The European Union slashed imports of Russian natural gas by 80% this fall compared to the same period last year as it seeks to wean itself off Russian fuels, the EU energy commissioner said Monday.

"The supply from Russia this autumn was 80% lower than last year.

At the same time the IEA estimates that, compared to 140 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas last year, we will receive 60 billion in 2022," Kadri Simson said told a news conference.

The former Estonian economy minister said after the meeting of EU energy chiefs in Brussels that the bloc had been able to cover the difference in imports from Russia by buying from alternative producers but also by saving energy.

