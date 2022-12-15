EU Gas Price Cap Should Not Lead to Reduction in Market Supply - Austrian Chancellor

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) EU gas price limit should not lead to a reduction in gas supplies, the energy security should be ensured by a sufficient amount of gas on the market, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Thursday.

"I can explain the Austrian position to you.

Firstly, it is necessary that a sufficient amount of gas is available, which means that the supply should not be reduced. The second component ” it should be affordable. These two points need to be combined, and appropriate models should be developed. It is important that an agreement is reached," Nehammer said ahead of the EU Summit in Brussels.