EU Gas Price Cap Will Not Apply to Over-The-Counter Trades - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) EU temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices will not apply to over-the-counter trades, as well as day-ahead exchanges and intra-day exchanges, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on a temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices, setting a price cap at 180 Euros ($191) per MWh.

"The ceiling will not apply to over-the-counter (OTC) trades (where participants trade directly between two parties, without being listed on an exchange), day-ahead exchanges and intra-day exchanges," the statement said.

The mechanism will apply to month-ahead, three months-ahead and a year-ahead derivative contracts.