EU Gas Price Correction Mechanism Set To Go Into Effect On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 10:10 AM

EU Gas Price Correction Mechanism Set to Go Into Effect on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The European Union's temporary gas price correction mechanism, which introduces a gas price ceiling of 180 Euros ($194) per megawatt-hour (MWh), will go into effect on Wednesday.

The mechanism is automatically activated if the month-ahead gas price at the largest European gas hub TTF exceeds 180 euros per MWh for three working days in a row, with the price also 35 euros higher than a reference price for liquefied natural gas on global markets over the same period.

The measure is aimed at protecting European households and enterprises from gas price spikes, according to the European Commission that introduced the mechanism in late 2022.

