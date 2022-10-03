UrduPoint.com

EU Gas Reserves May Drop To 5% In February If Russian Supplies Stop - IEA Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 02:50 PM

EU Gas Reserves May Drop to 5% in February If Russian Supplies Stop - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) EU underground gas storage facilities (UGS) are likely to drop to 5% in February in the event Russian gas supplies are completely cut off from November 1 and deliveries of liquefied natural gas are limited, according to a report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In late September, EU storage facilities were almost 90% full but the bloc may still face difficulties while filling UGS facilities next winter if Russian gas supplies are stopped, according to the IEA. Based on these facts, the agency decided to assess the consequences of the possible stoppage of Russian gas supplies in its new report.

"The analysis shows that without demand reductions in place and if Russian pipeline supply is completely cut, EU gas storage would be less than 20% full in February, assuming a high level of LNG supply - and close to 5% full, assuming low LNG supply," IEA experts said.

To maintain gas storage levels above 25% with reduced LNG supplies, EU countries will have to reduce gas demand  through the winter period by 9% compared to the average level of the past five years, the IEA said.

To maintain the level of UGS reserves above 33%, it will be necessary to cut consumption by 13%.

Thus, gas-saving measures will be crucial for minimizing withdrawals from UGS and maintaining reserves at an adequate level until the end of the heating season, the IEA concluded.

The European Union has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill its gas reserves in time for the heating season due to the sanctions imposed on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The sanctions and the military operation resulted in significant disruptions in supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Moreover, on September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage of fuel were registered on two Nord Stream pipelines that play a key role in the transition of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis European Union Nord February May September November Gas Event From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

26 minutes ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

1 hour ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.