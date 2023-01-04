EU Gas Storage Levels at Over 80% of Capacity Amid Mild Weather - Spokesman

UrduPoint.com

The European Union's gas storage was filled to more than 80% of its capacity at the start of 2023 due to higher than expected temperatures, a European Commission spokesman said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The European Union's gas storage was filled to more than 80% of its capacity at the start of 2023 due to higher than expected temperatures, a European Commission spokesman said Wednesday.

"We are at around 83% of gas capacity filling which is a fairly good position to be in at this time of the year," Tim McPhie, the spokesperson for climate action and energy, told a news briefing.

"Due to the mild weather that we've experienced there has been a lower demand than in previous years and those stocks have remained at a higher level," he added.

The European Commission set the November gas storage goal at 80% of the capacity in summer to compensate for declining gas imports. It has also been importing more pipeline gas and LNG from alternative suppliers in a bid to diversify away from Russian gas.

