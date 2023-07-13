Open Menu

EU Gathers 15Bcm Of Gas In Bids From Suppliers Via Joint Purchasing Platform - Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

EU Gathers 15Bcm of Gas in Bids From Suppliers Via Joint Purchasing Platform - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The European Union has received bids from international gas suppliers for the delivery of over 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas through the joint energy procurement platform during the second purchasing round, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday.

"Reliable international suppliers have responded to our aggregated demand of gas with bids to supply a total volume of 15.19 billion cubic meters. I want to thank all 25 suppliers who have submitted their offers," Sefcovic told reporters.

In May, Sefcovic announced that the EU had launched its first international tender for joint gas purchasing via the EU energy platform, with 77 companies submitting a request to supply a total of 11.

6 bcm.

The joint gas procurement mechanism was established in 2022 to fight increasing prices and shortages. Under the mechanism, EU gas companies should submit their import needs, and the EU, on its part, will hire a service provider to calculate the aggregated demand and seek offers from global gas suppliers to meet this demand, with a mandatory joint purchase component of 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

