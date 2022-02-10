EU GDP Forecast Downgraded to 4% in 2022, Inflation to Rise to 3.9% - EC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The European Commission has downgraded the forecast for the European Union's GDP growth in 2022 to 4% from 4.3%, while the inflation across the bloc is expected to rise to 3.9% from 2.5% amid high energy prices, according to the latest report published on Thursday.

"Following a strong recovery by 5.3% in 2021, the EU economy is now forecast to grow by 4.0% in 2022, as in the euro area, and by 2.8% in 2023 (2.7% in the euro area)," the report said.

The slowdown can be attributed to the spread of the Omicron variant, which has strained Europe's healthcare system and led to an unprecedented surge of absences from work in many EU countries, according to the EC. The economy was also negatively affected by renewed sanitary restrictions, the report added.

"Overall, inflation in the euro area is forecast to increase from 2.6% in 2021 (2.9% in the EU) to 3.5% (3.9% EU) in 2022, before declining to 1.7% (1.9% EU) in 2023," the report said.