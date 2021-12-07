UrduPoint.com

EU GDP Maintains Growth By 2.1% In Q3 2021 - Eurostat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:45 PM

EU GDP Maintains Growth by 2.1% in Q3 2021 - Eurostat

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.1% in the European Union and by 2.2% in the euro area in the third quarter of 2021, which is equal to the increase recorded in the previous quarter, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.1% in the European Union and by 2.2% in the euro area in the third quarter of 2021, which is equal to the increase recorded in the previous quarter, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Tuesday.

"In the third quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 2.1% in the EU compared with the previous quarter ... In the second quarter of 2021, GDP had also grown by 2.2% in the euro area and 2.1% in the EU," Eurostat said.

The largest growth was reported by Austria with 3.8%, followed by France with 3.0% and Portugal with 2.9%; the lowest was in Romania and Slovakia with 0.4 % each. Lithuania's GDP remained stable, recording 0.0% of growth.

According to the report, GDP growth both in the EU and the euro area was primarily driven by household final consumption expenditure.

At the same time, despite the continued growth, GDP volumes remained 0.3% in the euro area and 0.1% in the EU, below the pre-pandemic level of 2019, Eurostat said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France European Union Same Austria Portugal Romania Slovakia Lithuania Euro 2019

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Media and Publica ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Media and Publication Committee Launches Ceremo ..

4 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Arts Council ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts S ..

6 minutes ago
 Cns Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Message On ..

Cns Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Secur ..

10 minutes ago
 Nobody will be spared perpetrating violence under ..

Nobody will be spared perpetrating violence under the garb of religion: PM

38 minutes ago
 Video of Katrina Kaif, Vickey Kaushal’s wedding ..

Video of Katrina Kaif, Vickey Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

44 minutes ago
 Russia, US Make Progress on Bilateral Issues in Re ..

Russia, US Make Progress on Bilateral Issues in Recent Days - US Embassy

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.