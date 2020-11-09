EU going ahead with Boeing tariffs against US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The EU on Monday said it is pushing ahead with up to $4 billion in tariffs against the US over illegal state aid to Boeing, the bloc's top trade official said.

"The US has imposed tariffs following the WTO ruling in the Airbus case.

Now, we have a WTO ruling also in our Boeing case, allowing us to impose our tariffs and that's what we are doing," EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters.

The decision was the latest twist in the 16-year trade battle over aircraft subsidies that deteriorated further under protectionist measures introduced by US President Donald Trump, who is set to leave office in January.