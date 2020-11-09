UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Going Ahead With Boeing Tariffs Against US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:07 PM

EU going ahead with Boeing tariffs against US

The EU on Monday said it is pushing ahead with up to $4 billion in tariffs against the US over illegal state aid to Boeing, the bloc's top trade official said

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The EU on Monday said it is pushing ahead with up to $4 billion in tariffs against the US over illegal state aid to Boeing, the bloc's top trade official said.

"The US has imposed tariffs following the WTO ruling in the Airbus case.

Now, we have a WTO ruling also in our Boeing case, allowing us to impose our tariffs and that's what we are doing," EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters.

The decision was the latest twist in the 16-year trade battle over aircraft subsidies that deteriorated further under protectionist measures introduced by US President Donald Trump, who is set to leave office in January.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump January Top Billion

Recent Stories

Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140M export dea ..

17 seconds ago

MoCC removes Dr Anis-ur-Rehman as IWMB chairman

19 seconds ago

Mexico foreign minister says 'huge potential' for ..

20 seconds ago

Yerevan Says Operation to Eliminate Azeri Military ..

22 seconds ago

Russian Investgators Suspect Private Anton Makarov ..

6 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat calls herself “cold Mamacitaa”

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.