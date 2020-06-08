EU Grants $354Mln to Innovative Companies to Fight COVID-19, Boost Economic Recovery

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission on Monday pledged approximately $354 million to 72 innovative companies to help with the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and post-pandemic economic recovery

"The Commission announced today that it has awarded nearly 166 million [$187 million], via the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator Pilot, to 36 companies set to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, over 148 million [$167 million] will be granted to another 36 companies set to contribute to the recovery plan for Europe, bringing the total investment from Horizon 2020, the EU's research and innovation programme, to 314 million in this round," the press release read.

The companies will work on pioneering projects, such as the production of bio-decontamination wipes, developing ventilation monitoring systems, developing an antibody platform to treat severe cases of infection, and many more, the commission said.

The firms that have been chosen to help the bloc's economic recovery will work across a multitude of sectors and projects, including wind turbine technology innovation, an organic fertilizer production system and a blockchain-based solution for sustainable recycling, the commission specified.

In 2014, the European Union launched the Horizon 2020 research and innovation program to facilitate innovation and stimulate economic growth. It is the European Union's largest initiative of this kind, with a budget close to $88.49 billion.