UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Grants $354Mln To Innovative Companies To Fight COVID-19, Boost Economic Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:53 PM

EU Grants $354Mln to Innovative Companies to Fight COVID-19, Boost Economic Recovery

The European Commission on Monday pledged approximately $354 million to 72 innovative companies to help with the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and post-pandemic economic recovery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The European Commission on Monday pledged approximately $354 million to 72 innovative companies to help with the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and post-pandemic economic recovery.

"The Commission announced today that it has awarded nearly 166 million [$187 million], via the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator Pilot, to 36 companies set to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, over 148 million [$167 million] will be granted to another 36 companies set to contribute to the recovery plan for Europe, bringing the total investment from Horizon 2020, the EU's research and innovation programme, to 314 million in this round," the press release read.

The companies will work on pioneering projects, such as the production of bio-decontamination wipes, developing ventilation monitoring systems, developing an antibody platform to treat severe cases of infection, and many more, the commission said.

The firms that have been chosen to help the bloc's economic recovery will work across a multitude of sectors and projects, including wind turbine technology innovation, an organic fertilizer production system and a blockchain-based solution for sustainable recycling, the commission specified.

In 2014, the European Union launched the Horizon 2020 research and innovation program to facilitate innovation and stimulate economic growth. It is the European Union's largest initiative of this kind, with a budget close to $88.49 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Europe Budget European Union 2020 From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance organises ‘Government: Inc ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 Infection Rate Slows in All Three Baltic ..

3 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Indu ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 infection linked to stroke in healthy you ..

3 minutes ago

Town residents demand sole water filtration plant ..

3 minutes ago

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.