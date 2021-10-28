UrduPoint.com

EU Has Gas Sufficient For Six Months In Underground Storage Facilities - Russian Diplomat

EU Has Gas Sufficient for Six Months in Underground Storage Facilities - Russian Diplomat

The European Union has gas sufficient for six months in its underground storage facilities, therefore there is no need to strip up concerns regarding prices dynamics, Russia's permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik on Thursday

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The European Union has gas sufficient for six months in its underground storage facilities, therefore there is no need to strip up concerns regarding prices dynamics, Russia's permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The EU's decreased amount (of gas) in underground storage facilities is enough for six months. So this frenzy seems speculative," Chizhov said on the sidelines of the economic forum in Verona.

