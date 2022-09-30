EU Has No Consensus Yet on Setting Price Cap on Russian Gas - Energy Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) EU energy ministers have not achieved any consensus on setting a price cap on Russian gas yet, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Friday.

"Russia is a special case and personally I believe we could impose a price cap on all Russia imported gas, including LNG, however some member states see this as a sanction and we do not yet have a consensus on this step," Simson told reporters following a meeting of EU energy minister.