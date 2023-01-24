UrduPoint.com

EU Has No Desire To Start Trade War With US Over Inflation Bill - Swedish Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 11:13 PM

EU Has No Desire to Start Trade War With US Over Inflation Bill - Swedish Energy Minister

The European Union has no desire to start a trade war with the United States over the US Inflation Reduction Act, Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The European Union has no desire to start a trade war with the United States over the US Inflation Reduction Act, Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch said on Tuesday.

On January 1, Sweden took over the presidency of the Council of the European Union. On Tuesday, Busch presented the country's presidency program at the parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

"The Inflation Reduction Act... I think there is a way of finding united answer. None of us wants to have a trade war with the United States. We, our allies across the Atlantic more than ever, we all want to make the green transition, we don't want to see coming years, where, at the same time, we are celebrating the 30-year mark for the single market, seeing single member states going into the state aid subsidy raise, I don't think anyone wants to see that," she said.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed by US President Joe Biden in August last year provides for extended tax subsidies to purchase electric vehicles which were assembled in the US and to use batteries with domestically produced components.

Under this legislation, $370 billion will be spent on clean energy and towards achieving climate goals, and $64 billion to reduce the cost of medicines and health insurance. The act is designed to attract investments in these areas and reduce dependence on mainly Chinese technologies.

The European Commission has previously warned that the act "discriminates against EU companies" and threatens the bloc's industrial base. The EU has been in talks with the US over the issue, with some European leaders calling the law unfriendly toward the EU.

On January 18, President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the EU should allocate significant funds to increase the competitiveness of its industry and stimulate investments.

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in turn, warned world powers against entering the green technology subsidy race.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology China Parliament European Union Vehicles Ngozi Same United States Sweden January August Market All Industry Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Convener World Minorities Alliance J Salik for min ..

Convener World Minorities Alliance J Salik for minorities parliamentary represen ..

2 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Decided to Send Leopard 2A6 Tank ..

German Chancellor Decided to Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks to Kiev - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Prime Minister on Chopping Block Amid Co ..

Ukrainian Prime Minister on Chopping Block Amid Corruption Scandal - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Germany's CSU Official Urges Scholz to Greenlight ..

Germany's CSU Official Urges Scholz to Greenlight Poland to Supply Tanks to Kiev

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Rights, UNDP hold dialogue to pr ..

Ministry of Human Rights, UNDP hold dialogue to prioritise Business and Human Ri ..

7 minutes ago
 Hajj expenses expected to exceed Rs 1 mln this yea ..

Hajj expenses expected to exceed Rs 1 mln this year: Official sources

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.