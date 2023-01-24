EU Has No Desire to Start Trade War With US Over Inflation Bill - Swedish Energy Minister

The European Union has no desire to start a trade war with the United States over the US Inflation Reduction Act, Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The European Union has no desire to start a trade war with the United States over the US Inflation Reduction Act, Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch said on Tuesday.

On January 1, Sweden took over the presidency of the Council of the European Union. On Tuesday, Busch presented the country's presidency program at the parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

"The Inflation Reduction Act... I think there is a way of finding united answer. None of us wants to have a trade war with the United States. We, our allies across the Atlantic more than ever, we all want to make the green transition, we don't want to see coming years, where, at the same time, we are celebrating the 30-year mark for the single market, seeing single member states going into the state aid subsidy raise, I don't think anyone wants to see that," she said.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed by US President Joe Biden in August last year provides for extended tax subsidies to purchase electric vehicles which were assembled in the US and to use batteries with domestically produced components.

Under this legislation, $370 billion will be spent on clean energy and towards achieving climate goals, and $64 billion to reduce the cost of medicines and health insurance. The act is designed to attract investments in these areas and reduce dependence on mainly Chinese technologies.

The European Commission has previously warned that the act "discriminates against EU companies" and threatens the bloc's industrial base. The EU has been in talks with the US over the issue, with some European leaders calling the law unfriendly toward the EU.

On January 18, President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the EU should allocate significant funds to increase the competitiveness of its industry and stimulate investments.

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in turn, warned world powers against entering the green technology subsidy race.