EU Has Tools To Lower Gas Prices, Current Prices Are Unacceptable - Belgian Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 02:40 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The European Union has tools to lower gas prices, as the current prices are unacceptable, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday.

"Those prices are just too high, those prices need to go down and we can do that as EU.

First of all, by joining together and buying gas as a group, just as we did with the vaccines for we bought in a group and we brought prices down and it secured supply. Second way of doing it is to intervene in the market when the prices are just too high. The price is today have nothing to do with reality ... I think we should intervene," the prime minister said ahead of the second day of the EU summit in Brussels.

