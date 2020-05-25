UrduPoint.com
EU Highlights Decarbonization In Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan - Official

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The European Commission is putting decarbonization and digitalization at the center of the EU approach to economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday.

Earlier in the month, multiple EU countries have started reemerging from their respective lockdowns, imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus, bringing the economic issues to the top of the agenda.

"Now it is our joint duty to prepare Europe for the next steps- allowing economic activity to resume while limiting health risks through adequate testing, reliable data and cross-border cooperation.

Our approach to recovery is centred firmly on accelerating the twin transition with its opportunities for digitalisation and decarbonisation, and boosting our resilience," Sefcovic said in a speech at the Structured Dialogue with the Legal Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.

In 2019, the commission adopted the so-called European Green Deal, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy, which coincides with another goal of making Europe more competitive in the area of digital technology and bolster its digital economy profile.

