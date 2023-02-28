UrduPoint.com

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports To 135BCM In 2022 - Energy Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The European Union increased imports of Russian liquefied natural gas to 135 billion cubic meters (BCM) in 2022 from 80 BCM recorded in the previous year, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said Monday.

"Russia is no longer the first gas supplier to Europe, replaced by the US and Norway. In 12 months, Russian pipeline gas supplies dropped from 155 BCM to 62 BCM. LNG imports, in contrast, have increased from 80 BCM in 2021 to 135 BCM in 2022," she told a press conference.

The commissioner spoke after an informal ministerial meeting held in Stockholm under the presidency of Sweden to discuss the future of the European Union's energy market and transport policy.

Simson said the EU had managed to cut gas consumption by 38 BCM during winter, leaving the EU's gas storage more than half-full, at over 62%. European UGS were filled by 73.23% a month ago, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

