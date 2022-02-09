UrduPoint.com

EU Identifies Other Routes In Case Of Gas Flow 'Disruptions' From Russia - Official

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 12:50 AM

EU Identifies Other Routes in Case of Gas Flow 'Disruptions' From Russia - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The European Union has already identified alternative ways to receive gas in the event of ''disruptions" from the Russian pipeline flows, including reverse flows, the European commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, said on Tuesday.

"If there will be real disruptions, partial or full disruptions from pipeline flows from Russia, we have identified alternative routes and, of course, there is a possibility to introduce reverse flows," Simson said at the Future of European Energy forum.

On Monday, the US-EU Energy Council said in a joint statement that both Washington and Brussels will contribute to finding "new gas transit routes" from the bloc to Ukraine. The day before, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Europe wants to increase reverse gas flows to the Eastern European country within the existing transportation network before Ukraine's synchronization with the European electricity grid.

Also on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington is ready to do its best to help Europe, including Ukraine, deal with any possible energy disruptions, adding that "energy security is particularly threatened by Russian aggression."

Russia denies all recent accusations of "aggressive actions" near the borders of Ukraine made by Kiev and Western countries and says that it is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. Russia also deems the fact that NATO deployed additional troops in the region as a pretext for a provocation and for Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements. 

>