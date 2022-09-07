UrduPoint.com

EU Imports Of US LNG Exceed 40Bln Cubic Meters In 2022, Double Than In 2021- Commission

Published September 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) In January-August 2022, the EU imported more than 40 billion cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, which is almost twice as much as in the 12 months of 2021, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Wednesday.

"In 2021, we imported 22bcm of LNG from the US. This year, from January to August, we have received more than 40 bcm," Simson wrote on Twitter, adding that this increase means that the additional 15 bcm agreed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden had already been delivered. 

In March, Biden announced an agreement committing the US LNG industry to deliver additional 15 billion cubic meters of LNG to Europe through the rest of 2022.

In May, the European Commission introduced the REPowerEU initiative ” the bloc's plan to phase out Russian energy sources and increase the use of renewable energy, as well as find other suppliers ” after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.

