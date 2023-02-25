UrduPoint.com

EU Imposes Additional Reporting Obligations On Frozen Assets Of Sanctioned Individuals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 06:25 PM

He European Union has introduced as part of its 10th sanctions package additional reporting obligations on funds and economic resources belonging to listed individuals and entities, which were frozen or subject to such a procedure shortly before the listing, the European Council said on Saturday

"In order to ensure the effectiveness of the asset freeze prohibitions, the Council decided to introduce more detailed reporting obligations on funds and economic resources belonging to listed individuals and entities, which have been frozen or were subject to any move shortly before the listing," the statement read.

The statement also said that the Council introduced the new reporting obligations to the member states and to the European Commission on "immobilized reserves and assets of the Central Bank of Russia."

