EU Increased LNG Imports From Russia By 5Bln Cubic Meters Over Past 9 Months - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 06:58 PM

The European Union increased imports of Russian liquefied natural gas from January to September by 5 billion cubic meters compared to the same period last year, European Commission Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said on Friday

"I am talking about the first nine months of the year.

In 2021 there were only almost 53 billion cubic meters, in 2022 almost 88 billion cubic meters. As for Russia, 20% last year is 10 billion cubic meters, and 17% this year is 15 billion cubic meters," McPhie told a briefing.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, the EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas after it vowed to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

