EU Increases Imports Of US LNG By Over 367% Since July 2018 - European Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The European Union has increased its imports of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) almost fivefold since reaching a landmark agreement on a new phase in the EU-US relations exactly one year ago, the European Commission said in a press release on Thursday.

On July 25, 2018, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and US President Donald Trump issued a joint statement announcing a phase of "close friendship" and "strong trade relations" for the sake of increasing global security and fighting terrorism.

"Since July 2018, the EU has significantly increased its imports of LNG from the U.S. by over 367%. So far, in 2019, one third of all U.S. LNG exports have gone to the EU. The U.S. is the EU's third largest supplier of LNG, while the EU has emerged as the Primary destination of U.S. LNG exports," the European Commission said.

