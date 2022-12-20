UrduPoint.com

EU Increases Italian Scheme Budget By $24.5Mln To Support Companies Amid Ukraine Conflict

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

EU Increases Italian Scheme Budget by $24.5Mln to Support Companies Amid Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The European Commission approved on Tuesday a number of amendments to the Italian guarantee scheme, including a 23 million Euros ($24.5 million) budget increase, to support the member state's companies affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The initial guarantee scheme of 10 billion euros was adopted in July to help Italy to support its companies and industries.

"Italy notified, among others, the following amendments to the existing scheme: a budget increase by up to ‚¬23 billion... The Commission has approved, under the Temporary Crisis Framework, the amendments to an existing Italian guarantee scheme to support companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine," the commission said.

The total size of the Italian scheme is at 33 billion euros now. The scheme has also been extended to December 31, 2023.

 

The commission in its decision has specified limits of aid for beneficiaries as well.

"When it comes to limited amounts of aid, the aid will not exceed ‚¬250,000 per beneficiary active in the Primary production of agricultural products, ‚¬300,000 per beneficiary active in the fishery and aquaculture sectors and ‚¬2 million per beneficiary active in all other sectors," the statement said.

The Temporary Crisis Framework, under which the Italian loan has been approved, was established in March as a measure allowing EU member states to use flexible funds to support their economies under complicated geopolitical conditions. The Framework has undergone several amendments designed to harmonize the instrument with other EU counter-crisis measures, including Winter Preparedness Package and the REPowerEU Plan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Ukraine Russia Budget Italy March July December All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

1 hour ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDMâ€™s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDMâ€™s no-confidence motion as collusion

2 hours ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

2 hours ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.