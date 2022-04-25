UrduPoint.com

EU, India To Establish Trade, Technology Council - European Commission Head

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 10:25 PM

The European Union and India intend to increase cooperation in the field of trade and technology, and will establish an appropriate joint council, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday during her visit to India

"For the European Union, the partnership with India is one of our most important relationships for the coming decade and strengthening this partnership is a priority. I am thinking of three main topics - trade, technology and security. That is why I am pleased that today Prime Minister Modi and I have agreed to establish an EU-India Trade and Technology Council," von der Leyen said in a statement.

She added that negotiations between the EU and India on trade and investment agreements would begin soon.

The president of the European Commission arrived in India on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which it was agreed that the bloc and India will cooperate in the development of clean renewable energy to diversify away from fossil fuels.

