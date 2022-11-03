UrduPoint.com

EU Invites Western Balkans To Join Plan For Collective Gas Purchases

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invited EU partners form the Western Balkans on Thursday to join the bloc's plan for collective gas purchases with a view to reducing the dependency on Russian gas and developing a strong market

"Finally we are inviting our partners form the Western Balkans to join us in our European attempt to have a joint procurement platform, so really to develop the strong market we have, if we stick together," von der Leyen told a press conference after the 2022 Berlin Process Summit for the Western Balkans.

On October 18, the European Commission proposed a new package of measures to fight increasing energy prices, which include mandatory joint purchases of 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas. The measure is designed to fill EU storage facilities by the winter of 2023-2024, establish a mechanism to limit excessively high prices at the Title Transfer Facility in case of necessity, and create a price benchmark for the LNG market.

The new proposals are now to be agreed by the EU member states.

Since 2021, energy prices in the EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the European Union, energy prices have accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels.

