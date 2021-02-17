UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU January Auto Sales Plunge: Industry Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

EU January auto sales plunge: industry group

New car sales in Europe plunged 24 percent from a year earlier to a record low in January as the coronavirus pandemic kept the market under pressure, an industry survey showed Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :New car sales in Europe plunged 24 percent from a year earlier to a record low in January as the coronavirus pandemic kept the market under pressure, an industry survey showed Wednesday.

In 2020, marked by strict lockdowns and economic upheaval, car sales in the 27-member European Union slumped by some 3.0 million to under 10 million, according to the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

"In January 2021, the EU passenger car market posted an accelerated decline, as COVID-related restrictions continued to weigh heavily on sales across the European Union," the ACEA said in a statement.

It said 726,491 vehicles were sold in the month, down from 956,447 in January 2020.

Spain was the worst hit, with a fall of 51.5 percent, followed by Germany down 31.1 percent and Belgium 27.2 percent.

France fared comparatively better, with a drop of 5.8 percent while Italy was down 14 percent.

Sweden managed an increase of 22.5 percent.

Outside the EU, sales in the UK plummeted 39.5 percent, the worst performance since 1970, the ACEA noted.

By maker, Volkswagen group sales tumbled 26.8 percent in January, with Stellantis -- formerly Fiat-Peugeot -- down 26.1 percent as Renault lost 21.6 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe European Union Vehicles Car Germany Italy United Kingdom Belgium January 2020 Market From Industry Volkswagen Renault Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports 11,610 new coronavirus cases

3 minutes ago

Three brick kilns sealed in sargodha

46 seconds ago

Ecuador suspends recount in presidential election

49 seconds ago

Aussie state to end snap COVID-19 lockdown after z ..

3 minutes ago

US Oil Output Down a Record One-Third as Cold Wave ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing to add 1,000 hectares of wetland in 2021

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.