EU Keeping Eye on Return of Nord Stream Turbine From Canada to Germany - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The European Union is following the situation with the return of the turbine for Nord Stream 1 pipeline and believes that when the device is back to Germany the issue will cease to be an "excuse" for Russia to reduce supplies, Tim McPhie, the European Commission's spokesman for climate action and energy, said on Monday.

On Sunday, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa made a decision to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany to help Europe have access to "reliable and affordable energy."

"We follow this issue closely as well and we take note of Canada's decision to return this turbine to Germany after the maintenance that was being carried out in Canada. So, with the return of this part, one of the excuses being used by Russia on reduced gas lows on Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been removed," McPhie said during a briefing.

In mid-June, Russia's energy giant Gazprom significantly cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to technical issues at the Portovaya compressor station, where only three gas compressor units were functioning after Germany's Siemens delayed maintenance works. Moscow repeatedly warned that further delays in the maintenance could lead to a total halt of supplying gas flows via the pipeline network to Europe.

Ottawa initially refused to send the turbines back citing sanctions against Russia. German Energy Minister Robert Habeck urged Canada to hand over the turbine to Germany instead of Russia to avoid legal issues.