UrduPoint.com

EU, Kenya Conclude Negotiations With EU On Economic Partnership Agreement - Commission

Published June 19, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The European Union and Kenya have concluded negotiations on an sustainability-focused Economic Partnership Agreement to promote bilateral trade and strengthen the African country's economic development, the European Commission said on Monday.

European Commission Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in Kenya on Sunday to negotiate the deal.

"The EU and Kenya have announced today the political conclusion of the negotiations for an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). The Agreement will boost trade in goods and create new economic opportunities, with targeted cooperation to enhance Kenya's economic development. It is the most ambitious EU trade deal with a developing country when it comes to sustainability provisions such as climate and environmental protection and labour rights," the Commission said.

The agreement contains strong commitments in the areas of trade and sustainable development, including mandatory provisions on labor, gender equality, environment and combating climate change, the statement added.

"The EPA will have to go through legal revision ("legal scrubbing") and then be translated before the Commission submits it for signature and conclusion to the Council. Once adopted by the Council, the EU and Kenya can sign the agreement. Following the signature, the text will be transmitted to the European Parliament for consent," the statement said, adding that the agreement will enter into force when Kenya and EU member states ratify it.

The EU is Kenya's main export partner, with bilateral trade totaling 3.3 billion Euros ($3.6 billion) last year, an increase of 27% compared to 2018.

