EU Lawmakers Refuse To Discharge Budget Of Frontex For 2020 Over Failed Management

The European Parliament refused on Tuesday to discharge the budget of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, for 2020 over its unsatisfactory work and management, upon recommendation of the parliament's committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The European Parliament refused on Tuesday to discharge the budget of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, for 2020 over its unsatisfactory work and management, upon recommendation of the parliament's committee.

"345 MEPs (members of the European Parliament} voted in favour of the committee recommendation to refuse discharge to Frontex, 284 voted against (in favour of granting discharge) and 8 abstained," the parliament said.

It also noted that European lawmakers criticized the "magnitude of the committed serious misconduct" in the agency for the past two years and its work with migrants under the previous executive director Fabrice Leggeri, who resigned in April following a number of scandals around alleged cases of sexual harassment in the agency and practices of pushbacks of migrants.

"The agency failed to protect the fundamental rights of migrants and asylum seekers and, according to media report, was involved in the illegal pushbacks of at least 957 refugees between March 2020 and September 2021," the message read.

At the same time, the parliament welcomed the appointment of a new director of Frontex, Aija Kalnaja, in July 2022 and expressed hopes that the agency would implement reforms promoting "the positive changes with respect to fundamental rights" of both employees of the agency and migrants.

The European Parliament has a right to grant, postpone or refuse discharge of the budget of EU bodies after analyzing how these bodies spend funds and evaluating their financial efficiency and the compliance of their policy to the values of the European Union.

