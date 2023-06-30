EU Leaders Call for Proposals to Boost Investment in Defense Industry - Summit Conclusions

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Leaders of the European Union at the Brussels summit on Thursday called on the European Commission to present proposals to increase investments in the union's defense industry, according to the conclusions of the first day of the two-day summit in Brussels.

"The European Council ... calls on the Commission to present a proposal for a European Defence Investment Programme (EDIP) to reinforce the capacity and resilience of the European defence technological and industrial base, including SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises)," the document titled European Council Conclusions on Ukraine and Security and Defence read.

The Council recalled the need to strengthen the technological and industrial base of the bloc's defense sector, the need to make it more "innovative, competitive and resilient, in particular in a new strategic environment which requires defence readiness and a significant increase in Europe's long-term strategic capacity to take more responsibility for its own defence.

"

The Council also called for actions for the "delivery and joint procurement of ammunition and missiles, notably on the Act in Support of Ammunition Production," eyeing its swift adoption, and welcomed the agreement reached on the European Defence Industry Reinforcement through common Procurement Act.