EU Leaders Hold Meeting As Talks On Budget Continue Into 3rd Day - Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 01:50 PM

EU Leaders Hold Meeting as Talks on Budget Continue Into 3rd Day - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The leaders of France and Germany, as well as the heads of the European Commission and the European Council, are holding a meeting within the framework of the third, previously unplanned, day of the summit of the heads of the EU states, Barend Leyts, the spokesman of the European Council president, said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, gathered in Brussels ahead of a plenary session of the Special European Council.

"Welcome to day 3 of #EUCO on #MFF and Recovery Fund @eucopresident started meeting just now with Chancellor Merkel @RegSprecher and president @EmmanuelMacron and @vonderleyen," Leyts wrote on Twitter under a photograph of the leaders in an informal setting.

The leadership of the union is still trying unsuccessfully to agree on the creation of an anti-crisis fund and the formation of a multi-year budget.

