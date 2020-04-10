UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders To Discuss Economy Recovery After COVID-19 On April 23 - Michel

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:40 PM

EU Leaders to Discuss Economy Recovery After COVID-19 on April 23 - Michel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The heads of state and government of the European Union member nations will discuss on April 23 the recovery of the European economy after the coronavirus outbreak, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

Late on Thursday, the Eurogroup coordinated a set of economic relief measures, amounting to a total of 540 billion Euros ($590 billion) and including support for employment, and small- and medium-sized businesses, and loans for EU member states through the European Stability Mechanism.

"The deal of the [Eurogroup] Finance Ministers focuses on support for Europe's economies ... The president will take this work forward in view of the next videoconference with the members of the European Council on Thursday April 23, 2020," Michel said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe European Union April 2020 Government Billion Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Woman who came to get money under Ehsas Progarm di ..

15 minutes ago

COVID-19: How we’re helping Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

46 minutes ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

2 hours ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

2 hours ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.