EU Leaders to Discuss Economy Recovery After COVID-19 on April 23 - Michel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The heads of state and government of the European Union member nations will discuss on April 23 the recovery of the European economy after the coronavirus outbreak, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

Late on Thursday, the Eurogroup coordinated a set of economic relief measures, amounting to a total of 540 billion Euros ($590 billion) and including support for employment, and small- and medium-sized businesses, and loans for EU member states through the European Stability Mechanism.

"The deal of the [Eurogroup] Finance Ministers focuses on support for Europe's economies ... The president will take this work forward in view of the next videoconference with the members of the European Council on Thursday April 23, 2020," Michel said in a statement.