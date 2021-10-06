UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders To Discuss Gas Prices, Energy Crisis At October 21-22 Summit - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The European Union leaders will discuss gas prices and the energy crisis during a summit on October 21-22, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"I had the opportunity to communicate on this topic and to explain to member states last week that I intended to put this topic (high gas prices) on the agenda for the next European Council (meeting( in Brussels on the 21st and the 22nd of October," Michel said during the EU-Western Balkans Summit press conference in Slovenia, adding that he hopes that common approach to the issue will be formulated.

