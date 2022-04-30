EU Likely to Approve Phased Embargo on Russian Oil as Early as Next Week - Reports

EU countries are likely to approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as early as next week, the New York Times reproted, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) EU countries are likely to approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as early as next week, the New York Times reproted, citing sources.

The permanent representatives of EU countries will meet on Wednesday, and the final approval of the new package of measures is expected by the end of next week.

The oil embargo is the most significant measure in the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, the newspaper said.

The package of measures will also include sanctions against Russia's largest lender Sberbank, which has not been affected so far, as well as additional measures against high-ranking Russians, the newspaper said.