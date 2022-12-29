UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 08:38 PM

EU Likely to Emerge 'Emaciated' From Energy Crisis as Costs Rise - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The European Union will likely be weakened significantly by the energy crisis and emerge as the ultimate loser in the standoff with Russia over oil prices, international oil economist Mamdouh Salameh told Sputnik.

"The EU's total energy costs are reported to have risen by an estimated $1.06 trillion amounting to 6% of the annual GDP of the EU. By the time, the global energy crisis is over, the EU will be an emaciated organization," the energy expert predicted.

The EU banned imports of seaborne Russian oil from December 5 and agreed together with the G7 and Australia to cap the price of Russian crude at $60 per barrel. In response, Russia announced a cut in oil production of up to 7% of its pre-cap total and banned oil sales to countries that support the price ceiling.

Salameh said the EU and its economic powerhouse Germany in particular were already struggling to foot their "horrendous" energy bills. He expects energy costs for the EU to continue to rise in an ever-tightening global market as it looks to secure alternative oil supplies.

"Countries banned from Russian crude oil exports will find it difficult to find alternative sources. However, if they do find some alternatives they will have to pay higher prices compared with pre-cap prices," he suggested.

The OPEC club of oil producers and Russia, the so-called OPEC+, will refuse to sell their crude at $60 per barrel when it is being traded above $85 on the global market, the pundit said.

"If sellers refuse to sell their oil and Western buyers refuse to pay more than $60, whom do you think will be the loser? Sellers can easily find buyers for their oil but Western countries can't and without oil their economies will come to a standstill. They will be the ultimate losers," he said.

"Russia won't lose. It has plenty of buyers competing for its oil exports. It also has a large fleet of oil tankers capable of its exports to destinations around the world. Moreover, it neither needs Western shipping nor Western insurance services," the expert argued.

