EU Likely to Move on Russian Oil Ban in Coming Weeks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The European Union is likely to decide in the coming weeks on whether to ban the imports of Russian oil, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Thursday.

"The fact that we have seen the EU move on coal (ban) and yes, that won't hit until August, we are likely to see movement on an oil ban in the coming weeks. We see how contentious this is within the EU because some countries are 100% dependent on Russia, and that still leaves gas (supplies from Russia intact)," Donfried told a Senate hearing.