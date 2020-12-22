UrduPoint.com
EU Looks To Raise Over $76Bln In First Half Of 2021 Through Bonds To Aid Member States

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 10:44 PM

EU Looks to Raise Over $76Bln in First Half of 2021 Through Bonds to Aid Member States

The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled plans to issue bonds worth 62.9 billion euros ($76.5 billion) next year to raise funds for financial aid packages to member states struggling with the pandemic's economic fallout

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled plans to issue bonds worth 62.9 billion Euros ($76.5 billion) next year to raise funds for financial aid packages to member states struggling with the pandemic's economic fallout.

A press release published on the Commission's website detailed that the raised fund would be directed to support short-term employment schemes under the SURE program as well as the Macro-Financial Assistance program. Nearly 10 billion euros will be allocated for the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) to help Portugal and Ireland refinance debt to stave off maturing bonds in 2021.

The Commission hopes to raise much of the funds in the first half of the year, counting on issuing up to 35 billion in bonds in the first quarter and up to 30 billion in the second quarter, the statement read.

"Our debut as a high-volume issuer capable of ensuring favourable conditions and passing them on to our Member States has been a vote of confidence to the EU as an issuer and a borrower.

This has made us confident for the near future," Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn said in the statement.

The EU has raised nearly 40 billion euros since September under the SURE program to help 15 member states furlough employees. Altogether, the commission has approved a total of 90 billion euros worth of bonds to help 18 member states mitigate pandemic-related economic turmoil. This gives it 10 billion euros worth of wiggle room, given that EU leaders placed a borrowing ceiling of 100 billion euros under the complex of programs.

The SURE program and EFSM were conceived in April 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. The programs are part of the NextGenerationEU instrument, a 750-million-euro rescue fund aimed at helping EU member states mitigate the economic effects of restriction measures. These are separate from the EU budget, coming in at 1.082 trillion euro, for the period 0f 2021-2027, recently approved by the EU Parliament.

