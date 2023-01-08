UrduPoint.com

EU Lowers Gas Withdrawal Rates, Almost Doubles Wind Power Generation - Operators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) The European Union has lowered the extraction rate from its underground gas storage facilities (UGS) because of warm weather and almost doubled the volume of electricity generation from wind power plants, the data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) and the WindEurope association showed on Sunday.

European UGS are filled by 83.21% as of January 7, losing 0.

02 percentage points in a day, according to the GIE.

At the same time, gas reserves in European UGS remain high at the level of 90.5 billion cubic meters, which is 35 billion cubic meters higher than the average figure over the past year, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the European Union boosted the energy generation at the wind farms on January 7, which accounted for 28.4% of the total daily volume, according to the WindEurope.

