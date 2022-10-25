EU May Agree New Energy Package by Late November - Czech Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The European Union may agree a new package of measures by late November which would possibly scale down the energy prices, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.

"When it comes to the discussion of the extraordinary package, as I said the leaders gave us the direction, and we will today on the ministerial level continue with more technical discussion about the measures with the aim to reach an alignment, which I hope it will be approved by the end of the Czech Presidency until the end of November," Sikela said ahead of the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy) in Luxembourg.

The minister added that he will call "as many extraordinary meetings as possible" to discuss new energy measures when it will be necessary.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.