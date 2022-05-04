UrduPoint.com

EU May Allow Russian Oil Deliveries Via Pipelines - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Commission is considering the possibility of allowing supplies of Russian oil via pipelines, while banning its delivery by tankers, the Euractiv news portal reported on Wednesday.

Some European countries that mainly depend on the Russian oil, such as Hungary and Slovakia, have already obtained an exemption from the embargo and will continue to receive the supplies, which may prompt exemption requests from other states, such as the Czech Republic. Therefore, the commission is proposing an alternative scheme that bans Russian oil imports by tankers, while allowing deliveries through pipelines, the report said.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions, targeting Russia's Sberbank, as well as three big Russian state-owned broadcasters, and high-ranking military and individuals involved in the operation in Ukraine.

The package also includes a gradual oil embargo.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to protect them from Ukrainian military aggression.

In response, Canada, the United States and their allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied the Ukrainian military with weapons worth tens of billions of Dollars.

